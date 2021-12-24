AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lucas Plapp.
Luke Plapp continues his quest for Olympic gold on Australian tracks and roads this summer. Image by Mark Brake/AAP PHOTOS
  • cycling

Plapp driven by Olympic pursuit gold quest

Roger Vaughan December 24, 2021

Wherever Luke Plapp’s rapidly emerging career takes him, the new Australian cycling star is determined it will feature an Olympic team pursuit gold medal.

Plapp is smarting from the Tokyo Games, when teammate Alex Porter’s snapped handlebar in qualifying doomed their gold prospects.

They rallied for the bronze medal – Australia’s only medal in another underwhelming campaign in track cycling at the Olympics – but that was no consolation.

“We trained so hard for that gold medal and we didn’t get it. I don’t think any of us would be satisfied to hand their bike up until we do,” he told AAP.

“We really believe in the group of boys we have now and the group that’s coming through, there’s some awesome talent.

“We can make it happen in the next three years and if not, we’ll go again in LA and if we have to go to Brisbane to keep going, we’ll do that. I don’t think we’ll stop until we can achieve it.”

The next step in Plapp’s grand plan will be a slightly lower profile – the Tasmanian Christmas carnivals from December 27-31, where he will be one of the riders off scratch in the handicap events.

Then comes the Lexus of Blackburn criteriums at Geelong’s Eastern Parklands circuit on January 8-9, with Plapp and his national track endurance teammates switching to the road.

It’s a busy summer for Plapp, who will defend his time trial crown at the January 12-16 road nationals in Ballarat and then go to Adelaide for the Santos Festival Of Cycling.

The domestic Adelaide race is being held instead of the Tour Down Under for the second year because of international travel dramas.

While in Tasmania, Plapp will also spend several days training with new teammate and Australian cycling great Richie Porte.

It is no accident that Porte and Plapp, born on Christmas Day in 2000, have ended up together at cycling super team Ineos Grenadiers.

Plapp signed his first pro contract with Ineos in late July, only days before his Olympic debut, and after Tokyo won silver in the under-23 time trial at the road world championships.

He had ridden with Porte in a composite team in January at the Adelaide festival and made a quick impression.

“He has the pedigree. He’s level-headed and he’s talented. He has a huge future,” said Porte, who is entering the last year of his stellar career.

“What sort of rider he is, we don’t know just yet.

“When the team asks the question about him, of course you’re going to go into bat for him”.

Plapp said he will be feeding off Porte’s knowledge as much as he can.

“It will be great to catch up with him again and get some long hours, do a few Scottsdale loops (from Porte’s Launceston home), which is his favourite route.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

