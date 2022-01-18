AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Jordan De Goey
The US court case involving Jordan De Goey could be resolved with a plea deal. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Plea deal likely for AFL star De Goey

Steve Larkin January 19, 2022

AFL star Jordan De Goey will likely be offered a plea deal which downgrades his charges over an incident at a New York bar, a US court has heard.

The Collingwood utility on Wednesday appeared, via video link from Melbourne, in a US court on assault charges.

The charges stem from an alleged assault at a Manhattan rooftop bar on October 30 last year.

De Goey has previously pleaded not guilty and the assault charges will now likely be downgraded to harassment.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Brendan Mahon told the court “the people are likely” to make a conditional offer of a plea deal for a harassment in the second degree assault charge.

De Goey’s lawyer Jacob Kaplan told the court he needed more time to find a counselling program in Australia for the AFL player to participate in as part of any plea deal agreement.

Judge Anna Swern adjourned the case until January 28.

De Goey remains stood down by Collingwood.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.