Calls for welfare boost
Welfare groups say the divide is getting bigger between the wealthy and those in financial distress. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Plea to boost welfare as budget pressure ramps up

Maeve Bannister March 21, 2024

Welfare advocates are calling for the upcoming federal budget to lift social security payments and target investments to combat rising unemployment.

The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) is urging the Albanese government to boost JobSeeker and Youth Allowance to at least $80 per day, up from the $55 and $45 respectively.

The council has called for lasting tax reform to increase revenue for welfare payments, including limiting property investor tax breaks and fairer superannuation tax concessions.

ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie said the divide between wealthy Australians and those in severe financial distress was more apparent than ever.

While working Australians would benefit from changes to stage three tax cuts, the unemployed would get no relief, she said.

Cassandra Goldie
 Cassandra Goldie says people struggling with cost of living pressures need more support. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

“Communities are teetering on a delicate balance, making this budget a pivotal moment that will determine our collective future health and prosperity,” she said.

“People living on woefully low income support payments are doing things like eating one meal a day, turning off the fridge at night to save electricity and cutting diabetes medication by half to make it last longer.

“Finally lifting JobSeeker and related payments to livable levels will provide effective, immediate relief to people who need it most.”

The council has urged the government to boost the Remote Area Allowance that hasn’t been increased in nearly 25 years and allocate extra funding for homelessness and other crisis services.

Despite households being spared another interest rate increase following the Reserve Bank’s most recent meeting, Dr Goldie said the path to cuts was unclear while the impact of previous rises was still being felt.

“There are 70,000 more people unemployed than in 2022 when interest rates began to rise, and at least another 50,000 will be out of paid work by the end of the year based on the RBA’s estimates,” she said.

“They are among the millions of people who rent or receive income support that will get zero help from rate relief or the stage three tax cuts, which do nothing for one in three people.

“The government simply cannot leave the people who need the most support behind.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will hand down the federal budget on May 14.

