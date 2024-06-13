AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme sign.
The royal commission into the unlawful robodebt scheme is due to deliver its final report. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Please explain’ for watchdog’s robodebt probe decision

Dominic Giannini June 13, 2024

A “please explain” has been issued to the national anti-corruption commission over its decision to not chase six public officials caught up in an illegal debt recovery program.

The commission announced it would not launch a corruption investigation into the public officials connected to the robodebt scheme that siphoned more than $750 million from vulnerable Australians and was linked to several suicides.

It found their conduct had been fully explored through a royal commission into the welfare debt collection scheme and multiple investigations into the same matter wasn’t necessary.

Almost 900 individual complaints were made to the Inspector of the National Anti-Corruption Commission about the decision.

Many alleged corrupt conduct or maladministration by the commission, Gail Furness said.

“I also note that there has also been much public commentary,” the inspector said in a statement on Thursday announcing her inquiry.

“I anticipate that I will make my findings public in due course.”

Five of the six officials have already been referred to the Australian Public Service Commission.

The robodebt scheme used annual tax office data to calculate average earnings and automatically issued debt notices to welfare recipients between 2015 and 2019.

The royal commission recommended people be referred for criminal prosecution.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.