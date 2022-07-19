AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
TANYA PLIBERSEK NATIONAL PRESS CLUB
"In my judgment, what the environment really needs is to change the system," Tanya Plibersek says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Plibersek visit after environment report

Dominic Giannini July 20, 2022

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will meet with stakeholders and tour projects in NSW’s Blue Mountains after outlining the government’s response to a landmark environmental report.

In a scathing address on Tuesday to the Press Club in Canberra, Ms Plibersek said the Albanese government will respond to the Samuel Review of national environmental laws – delivered under the previous government – by the end of this year.

She also pledged to increase Australia’s national estate to 30 per cent of the country’s landmass by the end of the decade.

“I’m not naive. I know that improving our environmental goals is going to be challenging,” she said.

“In my judgment, what the environment really needs is to change the system. Without structural change, resigning ourselves to another decade of failure.”

But with the current estate sitting at just over a quarter, finding the final three to four per cent of the national estate would be a challenge, she said.

“It’s quite a lot when you talk about all of Australian land mass and the low hanging fruit has already been done,” Ms Plibersek said.

The government will also double the number of Indigenous Rangers to 3800 by the end of the decade and expand Indigenous protected areas.

Ms Plibersek described the report as revealing a “difficult, confronting, sometimes depressing story”. 

The State of the Environment report, which the former Morrison government didn’t release after receiving it last year, revealed Australia’s environment is rapidly deteriorating.

At least 19 ecosystems are showing signs of collapse or near collapse.

“Our inability to adequately manage pressures will continue to result in species extinctions and deteriorating ecosystem condition, which are reducing the environmental capital on which current and future economies depend,” the report said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.