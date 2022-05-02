PM aims to depoliticise possible rate rise

Scott Morrison has sought to distance himself from a possible interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday.

Following high inflation figures last week, the RBA is widely tipped to increase the official interest rate the first rise since 2010.

However, the prime minister said such an increase would not be representative of the government’s economic handling.

“So tomorrow, it is not about me. It is not about Mr Albanese… it is about Australians themselves and the decisions they are making,” he told reporters near Geelong on Monday.

“The pressures on interest rates, I think, highlight … just why the economy is so important this election.”

Regardless of the result on Tuesday, the prime minister insisted a rate hike would have no bearing on the election.

“It is not about politics. What happens tomorrow deals with what people pay on their mortgages,” he said.

The prime minister spent the day campaigning in the marginal seat of Corangamite, held by Labor by 1.1 per cent.

Mr Morrison visited a retirement village following an announcement the government would expand the threshold for older Australians to receive the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card.

After speaking to residents at the village and even playing a game of pool, the prime minister said the expansion was a sensible, but affordable change.

“It recognises that self-funded retirees … have saved for their retirement, they want that independence they have worked hard for,” he said.

“This will help 50,000 more Australians be able to have access to the certainty of the health care that they wish to have as they move into their senior years.”

Mr Morrison rebuffed concerns younger Australians were being priced out of buying their first home.

However, he criticised an opposition policy that would see a Labor government help purchase between 30 and 40 per cent of a property.

“They want the government to own your home, it’s not only that, you are last in line when it comes to your home,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Morrison took part in Eid prayers marking the end of Ramadan in Parramatta with members of the local Islamic community.

The prime minister was there alongside Liberal candidate Maria Kovacic, but he wasn’t the only leader to attend the prayers, with former prime minister Kevin Rudd also in attendance with Labor candidate Andrew Charlton.

Parramatta is currently held by Labor’s Julie Owens, who is retiring at the election.

Speaking to the crowd of hundreds of worshippers on Monday morning, the prime minister compared the end of Ramadan to the easing of COVID measures across the country.

“Breaking this fast is a little like what the country is now going through, after two years of incredible difficult times” Mr Morrison told the crowd.

“Now we can see the dawn breaking. We can reflect as we go into this new period with hope, restored by our faith and by our community.”