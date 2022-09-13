AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
PM Anthony Albanese will meet with state leaders to discuss an extension of pandemic payments. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM backs state push for payment extension

Maeve Bannister September 14, 2022

Extending pandemic leave payments will be on the agenda when state and territory leaders meet with the prime minister, who is expected to back the proposal. 

National cabinet will meet on Wednesday to discuss the nation’s pandemic response, where leaders will flag the need to keep the payments.

The support is due to cease at the end of September, despite a five-day isolation requirement mandated for people who test positive for COVID-19. 

On Tuesday Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared to back the extension of the payments for as long as people are required by law to isolate.

“My own view is that while governments place or impose restrictions, then governments therefore have responsibility as a result of those decisions,” he told reporters. 

Since the start of the pandemic the leave payments have cost taxpayers more than $2.2 billion, including $320 million since the support was extended in July.  

Before extending the support under public pressure, the government had said the cost on the budget was too high. 

However, on Tuesday Mr Albanese said he did not believe the measure was costing too much.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was unlikely his state could continue the measure without financial support from the federal government.

“While these matters are principally … for the Commonwealth, we have arrangements in place now and I think the best we’ll do is see them extended on the basis that they’re currently being paid,” Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

