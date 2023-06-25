AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (file image)
Anthony Albanese says it has historically been much easier to promote a 'no' vote at referendums. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM brushes off voice poll as ‘yes’ campaign ramps up

Andrew Brown and Maeve Bannister
June 26, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off polling showing a fall in support for the ‘yes’ vote for the Indigenous voice referendum.

The latest Newspoll released on Sunday showed the ‘no’ vote at 47 per cent and the ‘yes’ side on 43 per cent.

The survey queried 2303 voters between June 16 and June 24.

Despite the poll, Mr Albanese said he remained optimistic of the referendum’s success, with it due to be held between October and December.

“It’s always easier in a referendum to put a ‘no’ argument out there, and that’s why the success rate is something like eight out of 48 (referendums),” he told Seven’s Sunrise program on Monday.

“I’m very confident that Australians will embrace that opportunity to say ‘yes’ in the referendum in the last quarter of this year.”

The poll results come as community organisations will host events in support of the voice, as part of an effort to shift debate away from politicians

The Yes 23 campaign will provide one-off grants of up to $15,000 to encourage further engagement and conversations about the importance of a successful referendum.

It’s hoped the grants will assist regional and rural community groups to run ‘yes’ activities and forums.

Indigenous community organisations have also been encouraged to apply for financial assistance.

Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin said hundreds of community events supporting a ‘yes’ vote had already been held and the fund would support more conversations across Australia.

“It is about ensuring people, no matter where they live, can get informed about how a voice will give Indigenous people a real say on how to fix unique challenges across areas such as health, housing and education,” he said. 

Thousands of ‘yes’ events are expected to be held between now and referendum day.

There are more than 100 active community-based ‘yes’ groups and almost 10,000 volunteers.

More than 500 organisations, including businesses, faith groups and sporting bodies, have already confirmed their support of the ‘yes’ campaign.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton maintains Australians are not ready to vote for the voice, as proposed, because there are unanswered questions about how the advisory body will work.

But Mr Albanese said recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution was unfinished business.

“People will really focus on this when the campaign is actually on. They’ll focus, they’ll have a look at what the words are being put forward,” he said.

“They’ll recognise the great benefit that will come from this and that there really isn’t a downside.”

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said support would grow for the Indigenous voice after debate moved out of parliament.

“We are going to win this referendum through millions of conversations that happen around people’s kitchen tables and on their doorsteps,” she told ABC Radio on Monday.

“It is very hard to get a referendum passed in this country and what we need to do now is having those millions of conversations that are going to switch hearts and minds.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.