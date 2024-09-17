AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese is threatening to call an early election if Labor's legislation is not passed. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM calls out housing rivals with early election threat

Kat Wong and Andrew Brown
September 17, 2024

An early election is on the cards if the federal government fails to break political deadlocks on housing, climate and manufacturing.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has put pressure on parliament to pass two signature housing reforms, a separate environment law overhaul and its Future Made in Australia bill – all of which have been met with fierce resistance from the coalition and Greens.

Mr Albanese insists the laws do not need amendments because other political parties agree with the objectives of the legislation and support their frameworks.

So if the Greens and coalition do not break the stalemates, he may turn to the nuclear option: a double dissolution.

“We’ll wait and see,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“The way to avoid a (double dissolution) is for the coalition and the Greens to vote for legislation that they support.

“We’re always open to sensible discussions … but what we won’t do is undermine our own legislation with amendments when it stands on its merits.”

A double dissolution occurs when there is a deadlock between the Senate and House of Representatives on a proposed law and allows for an election.

Talks of a double dissolution arose after the government’s $10 billion housing fund was blocked by the Greens – but the bill later passed.

Labor’s schemes before the Senate – Help to Buy and Build to Rent – have faced criticism that they wouldn’t make housing affordable.

The Greens are calling on the government to amend its housing bills by including a cap on rent increase, further investment in public housing and a phase-out of tax handouts for property developers.

They also want to adjust the Nature Positive legislation to at least consider the impact mining and gas projects can have on climate change.

But the minor party says the government has refused to provide any wiggle room in negotiations and MP Max Chandler-Mather said the Commonwealth would rather let a key housing bill fail than fight with the minor party.

“We recognise we’re not going to get everything in our negotiation with the government,” he told ABC on Tuesday.

“But right now they’ve offered nothing – literally no counter offer.

“That’s very frustrating when we’re in such a serious housing crisis.”

Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather
 Max Chandler-Mather says the government’s plan would make housing more affordable for a select few. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Albanese said boosting supply levels was the best way to solve affordability issues.

“When I was young, more than two-thirds of Australians in their early 30s could buy their own home, now it’s less than half,” he said.

“The outlook is even worse for young Australians on low and middle incomes.

“That trend is only going in one direction unless we work together to do something about it.”

The Help to Buy scheme would reduce the requirements for deposits for first-home buyers through a government loan guarantee.

It’s estimated 40,000 Australians would be able to buy their first property through the government program.

But Mr Chandler-Mather, alongside some economists, say the scheme would make housing more affordable for a select few, while pushing up prices for everyone else.

“It’s desperately cruel for the government to hold this out as some sort of solution to the housing crisis,” he said.

Coalition home ownership spokesman Andrew Bragg says the Commonwealth’s shared equity scheme gives up on the Australian dream.

“Australians need to own houses, not the government,” he told ABC radio.

A similar program, the Home Guarantee Scheme, had been used by 120,000 people.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.