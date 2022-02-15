AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Australian flag flies behind the roof of the Chinese Embassy.
The ALP position on national security is no different to the government's, its deputy leader says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM China claim shows ‘desperation’: Marles

Andrew Brown February 16, 2022

Labor’s deputy leader has stressed the federal opposition’s position on national security is no different to the government’s.

Richard Marles has hit out at Scott Morrison’s recent attack on Labor accusing it of being was “soft” on China, saying the government is politicising national security.

“The prime minister is clearly trying to create a political issue in the context of the upcoming election around national security,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“It shows a level of desperation in terms of trying to find an issue for the election.”

Mr Marles stressed both Labor and the government had the same position on national security and there was bipartisan support on the issue.

Despite a recent opinion piece in China’s Global Times newspaper endorsing Anthony Albanese as prime minister, the Labor deputy leader said he couldn’t control what the paper, which is known for publishing disinformation, does.

“I’m indifferent to it … Ultimately what we’re focused on is the position that we have in relation to national security,” he said.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan denied the government was trying to amp up national security concerns on China in the lead up to the election due by May.

“This is most important (issue) facing our nation,” he told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

“We are dependant on China economically and it has been exposed over the past year and China has restricted our exports, we need to have a discussion on this.”

Senator Canavan said a government needed to stand up for sovereignty in relation to threats from China.

The head of the Australian National University’s National Security College, Rory Metcalfe, said bipartisan gains on national security in the region could be lost due to verbal attacks by both major parties.

“There’s a risk with this deep politicisation of national security in the lead-up to the election, of putting some of the (security) gains at risk,” he told ABC TV.

“We can’t afford as a nation to lose a moment in building a bipartisan agenda on national security, because it is an incredibly contested world, either on the brink of war in Europe or in a long-term strategic struggle with China in the Indo-Pacific.”

