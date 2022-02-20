AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Scott Morrison wants an investigation into the Chinese warship that shone a laser at an aircraft. Image by George Fragopoulos/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM: China must investigate laser incident

Dominic Giannini February 21, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government is using diplomatic channels to call for an investigation into the lasering of an Australian military aircraft by a Chinese warship.

Mr Morrison said China needed to explain how such a dangerous act could be undertaken by “what is supposed to be a professional defence force”.

“This is a dangerous and reckless act and worse, it can be seen as an act of intimidation and bullying,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

The aircraft was in Australia’s exclusive economic zone in the Arafura Sea off the country’s Top End.

“Could you imagine if that had been an Australian frigate up in the Taiwan Strait and they were pointing lasers at Chinese surveillance aircraft?” the prime minister said.

“Could you imagine the reaction to that in Beijing?”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the laser had the potential to blind the crew and disrupt the aircraft’s radar.

“This is not a laser that you buy down at the shop,” he told the Nine Network.

“This is a military technique and it is military-grade equipment.”

Mr Dutton said he will write to his Chinese counterpart as defence department officials reach out to their counterparts, but a response may not be forthcoming given the frosty bilateral relationship.

“We will see what sort of response, if any, we get,” he said.

“We want that open dialogue, we want a good relationship. But Australia is not going to be bullied, we aren’t going to walk away from our obligations to the rule of law.”

