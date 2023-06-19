AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Liberal senator David Van.
Senator David Van is under pressure to resign from parliament. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM ‘comfortable’ if David Van never returns to Senate

Tess Ikonomou June 20, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be “comfortable” if embattled Senator David Van didn’t come back to parliament after allegations of misconduct were made against him.

Senator Van resigned from the Liberal Party following allegations made by independent senator Lidia Thorpe and former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker.

He has denied all the allegations raised against him.

Claims of inappropriate conduct have also been made by a third unnamed person.

Asked if he had heard of bad behaviour, Mr Albanese in response said “no”.

“I’d never heard of him really … and I’d be very comfortable if he never returned to the Senate,” he told KIIS FM Melbourne on Tuesday.

Mr Albanese said he was “very concerned” women wouldn’t want to come forward with their own experiences of sexual assault due to how allegations made by Brittany Higgins had been handled over the past week.

“Some of the commentary and leaking of personal text messages and other stuff that’s gone on has been really regrettable … as well as not being legal some of it as well,” he said.

“People need to be treated with respect, every woman should feel safe at work.

“It’s as simple as that, and our workplace hasn’t been good enough in the past.”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has called on Senator Van to resign from parliament, but the Victorian senator quit the party before a committee could meet to discuss the allegations against him.

Senator Van said in a letter to Victorian Liberal Party president Greg Mirabella, he could not remain a member of a party that “tramples upon the very premise on which our justice system is predicated”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.