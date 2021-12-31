AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Sydney midnight fireworks
While crowds were smaller for New Year's fireworks in Sydney, the displays were not scaled back. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM confident about 2022 as COVID soars

AAP January 1, 2022

As COVID-19 case numbers soar like New Year’s Eve skyrockets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains upbeat for Australia in 2022.

In his New Year’s message, Mr Morrison referred to Australians’ optimistic spirit.

“That is why, despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” he said.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from COVID anywhere in the world.”

He added that having one of the strongest advanced economies in the world to come through COVID also gave confidence for what lies ahead.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was also positive in his brief New Year’s message, while acknowledging 2021 had been “really tough” with people often isolated for long periods.

“So let’s hope 2022 brings health and happiness for all and a much easier time. Have a happy New Year.”

Their messages on the last day of 2021 came as the nation recorded almost 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for the latest 24-hour reporting period.

There was space to spare in ticketed vantage points beside Sydney Harbour to watch the city’s internationally renowned New Year’s fireworks, with many people opting to stay COVID-safe away from crowds.

While crowd numbers were well down on the million-plus of previous years the displays were not scaled back, with six tonnes of fireworks launched on the night.

Despite the pandemic and sweltering heat through most of the day, tens of thousands still flocked to Melbourne’s New Year’s festivities.

The midnight fireworks over the Bolte Bridge wowed crowds, with cheers and applause from those glad to see the back of 2021.

Temperatures soared to a high of 37.3 degrees at 6pm but it was a balmy 25.4 degrees for the early fireworks and down to 22.9 degrees by midnight.

Adelaide also sweated into the New Year with temperatures in parts of the city reaching 40C in the afternoon, as the city’s plans were scaled back due to COVID.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.