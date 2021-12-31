PM confident about 2022 as COVID soars

As COVID-19 case numbers soar like New Year’s Eve skyrockets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains upbeat for Australia in 2022.

In his New Year’s message, Mr Morrison referred to Australians’ optimistic spirit.

“That is why, despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” he said.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from COVID anywhere in the world.”

He added that having one of the strongest advanced economies in the world to come through COVID also gave confidence for what lies ahead.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was also positive in his brief New Year’s message, while acknowledging 2021 had been “really tough” with people often isolated for long periods.

“So let’s hope 2022 brings health and happiness for all and a much easier time. Have a happy New Year.”

Their messages on the last day of 2021 came as the nation recorded almost 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for the latest 24-hour reporting period.

There was space to spare in ticketed vantage points beside Sydney Harbour to watch the city’s internationally renowned New Year’s fireworks, with many people opting to stay COVID-safe away from crowds.

While crowd numbers were well down on the million-plus of previous years the displays were not scaled back, with six tonnes of fireworks launched on the night.

Despite the pandemic and sweltering heat through most of the day, tens of thousands still flocked to Melbourne’s New Year’s festivities.

The midnight fireworks over the Bolte Bridge wowed crowds, with cheers and applause from those glad to see the back of 2021.

Temperatures soared to a high of 37.3 degrees at 6pm but it was a balmy 25.4 degrees for the early fireworks and down to 22.9 degrees by midnight.

Adelaide also sweated into the New Year with temperatures in parts of the city reaching 40C in the afternoon, as the city’s plans were scaled back due to COVID.