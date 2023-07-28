PM confident subs will arrive despite Congress critics

The prime minister is confident Australia will be able to buy American submarines despite criticism in the US Congress.

A group of Republicans is threatening to block the nuclear-powered submarine deal, concerned it will leave the US Navy short, but Anthony Albanese is not concerned.

“Just like in Australia, there are not unanimous things through parliament,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I met with Republicans and Democrats in Lithuania just a couple of weeks ago and what struck me was the unanimous support for AUKUS.

“The unanimous support for the relationship between Australia and the United States has never been stronger.”

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the US Congress could be a complicated place but the submarine deal was solid.

“We’re encouraged by how quickly it is going through,” he told ABC Radio.

“Fundamentally, we have reached an agreement with the Biden administration about how Australia requires the nuclear-powered submarine capability and we’re proceeding along that path with pace.”

US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said there was no risk to the deal.

“This legislation was always expected to take some time, I don’t think it’s right to say it’s stalled,” she told ABC Radio.

“There is absolutely bipartisan support in the US for AUKUS and for the Australia alliance, which is really one of our strongest.”

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin are in Australia for several days of high-level talks.

Mr Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have travelled to Brisbane to meet them, with regional security and climate action at the top of the agenda.

Senator Wong said cooperation in the Indo-Pacific would be key to the discussions.

“The US are indispensable to the balance in the region and how we make sure we get the region we want – peaceful, stable and prosperous where sovereignty is respected,” she told the ABC.

Defence and security ties, economic issues and emerging technologies are expected to be discussed.

The US ambassador also raised the spectre of China’s rise.

“There is a change in Chinese behaviour in this region and the United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Ms Kennedy said.

“We want to preserve the stability and the prosperity that the rules based order has provided.”