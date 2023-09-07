AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese meets with China’s Premier Li Qiang
Anthony Albanese confirmed he will visit Xi Jinping after a meeting with second-in-command Li Qiang. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM confirms China trip in ‘frank and constructive’ talk

Andrew Brown September 7, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Beijing before the end of the year.

Confirmation of the visit came during a meeting between the prime minister and China’s second-in-command, Premer Li Qiang, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

The bilateral talks between the two leaders come as both countries seek to ease long-running diplomatic tensions and resolve trade blockages on billions of dollars worth of Australian goods.

The upcoming trip to China will mark the 50th anniversary of prime minister Gough Whitlam’s visit to the Asian nation.

Mr Albanese said he had a “frank and constructive” discussion with China’s premier, with the pair discussing trade impediments, human rights issues and the fates of five Australians being detained in China, including journalist Cheng Lei.

“Australia seeks to work towards productive and stable relations with China based on mutual benefit and respect,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“The co-operation and engagement between our two countries is always improved when there is dialogue, when there’s discussion. That’s how you get mutual agreement.”

The last Australian leader to visit China was former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2016.

The Chinese premier said in opening remarks that there had been positive momentum in the relationship between Australia and China since Mr Albanese met with Mr Xi at last year’s G20 summit.

“Since then, thanks to the concerted efforts of both sides, China-Australia relations have continued to show positive momentum and more improvement,” he said.

“A review of past interactions show when our relations are good and sound, both peoples benefit, and when things are not going so well, both sides lose from it.”

While China had lifted tariffs on Australian barley, trade impediments remain on other Australian goods including wine and lobster.

Trade impediments imposed by China have resulted in a more than $20 billion reduction in the value of exports to the Asian nation, with more than $2 billion of blockages remaining.

Mr Albanese said officials continued to work on resolving trade blockages on Australian wine.

“That essentially is how the barley issue was resolved in the interest of both of our countries,” he said.

“It was acknowledged that we have an interest in working these issues through.”

The prime minister said he raised the issue of detained Australians in China, including three who have been sentenced to death.

“We will always make representation for Australians who have been given the death sentence for that to be removed,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed China’s economy, which had been experiencing a recent downturn, but Mr Li expressed confidence in China’s middle class growth.

Mr Albanese then held one-on-one talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, where the pair discussed priority sectors such as agriculture, green energy, education and healthcare.

The prime minister also raised the issue of lumpy skin disease in cattle and the need for the issue to be resolved, with Indonesia confirming technical experts were meeting on it.

The two leaders then co-chaired the ASEAN-Australia Summit, where Mr Albanese said the federal government was committed to growing ties with the region and addressing issues such as climate change and food security in Southeast Asia.

Mr Albanese also announced new measures as part of a $200 million Australia-Indonesia climate and infrastructure partnership, including funding to support net-zero initiatives in Indonesia.

The prime minister will fly out of Jakarta to the Philippines on Thursday, ahead of bilateral talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.