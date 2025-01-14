AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Opposition Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Campaigning by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is heating up. Image by Diego Fedele, Dominic Giannini/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

PM energised as Nats use nuclear to hunt coal-rich seat

Dominic Giannini and Andrew Brown
January 14, 2025

Early campaigning ahead of a federal election is giving insight into what voters will be pitched, with energy and leadership quality dominating the discussion.

The political tussle on Tuesday largely focused on respective energy policies with Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton each painting themselves as the best chance to take Australia forward and address the cost of living.

“The next election will be about Labor with cost-of-living relief and a plan to build Australia’s future, Peter Dutton costing people more and taking Australia backwards,” Mr Albanese said.

“I am not sure what he does about energy security in the 2030s because he has got no answer to it before some fantasy of a nuclear reactor comes on in the 2040s.”

A protest against nuclear power
 The coalition’s nuclear power plan to build seven reactors has been questioned by energy experts. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

The coalition plans to build seven nuclear reactors across the nation if elected, and increase reliance on coal and gas in the transition period.

One of the plants would be at the Liddell power station in the Hunter region of NSW, which Nationals leader David Littleproud called a “must-win seat” as he unveiled Sue Gilroy as the party’s candidate.

The coal-rich seat is held by Labor’s former miner and Olympic shooter Dan Repacholi on a four per cent margin.

Ms Gilroy is using her background as a businesswoman to spruik the need for nuclear to bring down power prices.

But the coalition’s $330 billion nuclear power plan has been questioned by energy experts who point to renewable energy being the cheapest form of power.

Mr Littleproud said Labor had demonised coal and gas as it transitions to renewable energy “despite these crucial industries forming the backbone of the Hunter and employing thousands of locals”.

Nationals leader David Littleproud
 Nationals leader David Littleproud says the coal-rich electorate of Hunter is a “must-win seat”. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Independent MP Zoe Daniel said nuclear energy was too expensive and too slow for Australia, which should take advantage of its wind and solar resources.

The coalition is trying to win back her seat of Goldstein.

“The biggest issue with the nuclear conversation is stalling investment in renewable energy, prolonging the future of fossil fuels,” Ms Daniel, who ran on a climate action platform, told ABC Radio.

Mr Albanese visited Gilmore on the NSW South Coast on Tuesday to announce $5 million for the Nowra Riverfront Precinct. Held by Labor, it’s one of two of Australia’s most marginal seats at 0.2 per cent.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reignited the nuclear debate in the marginal seat of Gilmore. Image by Dominic Giannini/AAP PHOTOS 

He attempted to stir fear about a potential nuclear power site being moved to the area after pointing to the Hunter being earthquake-prone and unsuitable for nuclear.

Mr Dutton hit back, arguing “the prime minister couldn’t tell you what he has achieved in this term of parliament”.

“If he had a good story to tell about what they’ve achieved as a government over the last three years, he’d be spruiking that but, of course, he has no story to tell,” Mr Dutton told reporters in Ipswich.

Mr Dutton claimed the prime minister had forgotten working-class Australians and had pandered to union bosses as he campaigned in Blair, a Queensland seat held by Labor on a five per cent margin.

He pledged to reunite Australians, vowing to force local councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day after Labor granted more leeway on when they could be held. 

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton
 Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the prime minister has forgotten working-class Australians. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

“We owe it to people who have served in uniform to defend our values to celebrate Australia Day, make sure as Australians we are proud of it,” Mr Dutton said.

Asked whether he was comfortable with forcing councils to hold the ceremonies on a day painful to many Indigenous Australians, Mr Albanese said he’d be attending a national ceremony in Canberra and called for Mr Dutton to do the same.

“Every year it’s inspirational and I look forward to celebrating Australia Day,” he said.

The federal election must be held by late May.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.