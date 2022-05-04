AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION
Scott Morrison says the coalition will create 400,000 new small businesses in the next five years. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

PM job pledge as Labor spruiks reform

Andrew Brown May 5, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will spruik a new small business pledge, while Anthony Albanese will make his pitch to industry leaders, as the focus of federal campaign turns to the leaders’ economic credentials.

Mr Morrison said the coalition would look to create 400,000 new small businesses during the next five years, should the government be re-elected.

The government also announced it would spend $17.9 million on the Business Energy Advice Program to help small businesses be more efficient, in an attempt to cut back on power bills.

“We have the track record to set the conditions that help businesses, and our ambitious pledge will see 400,000 more join the economy,” Mr Morrison said.

Figures from the tax office reveal government tax incentives led to $23 billion in business investment in the past year.

Meanwhile, the Labor leader will address the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sydney.

Mr Albanese will pitch the need for economic reform.

“A country cannot keep drawing from an old well, because the well eventually dries out,” he will say.

“Australia needs a new playbook to seize the future.”

Among the measures proposed by Mr Albanese is universal childcare, which he said would help increase workforce participation.

It comes after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates for the first time in almost 12 years on Tuesday, with the cash rate increasing from 0.1 to 0.35 per cent.

The rate hike has put cost of living pressures at the centre of the campaign, with both leaders claiming they would better manage the financial squeeze being felt by Australians.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.