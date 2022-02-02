AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he's confident the unnamed minister is not in federal cabinet. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Morrison ‘not fussed’ after ‘psycho’ label

Georgie Moore and Dominic Giannini
February 2, 2022

Scott Morrison insists he’s “not fussed” about the need to discover the identity of the federal cabinet minister who labelled him “a complete psycho” during a text exchange with former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The prime minister defended his relationship with Ms Berejiklian after she insisted she had no recollection of the text exchange dating to the Black Summer bushfires.

Mr Morrison told reporters on Wednesday he welcomed the former premier’s “kind comments” since she released a statement expressing her “very strong support” for the prime minister.

When asked whether he was confident the unnamed minister in that text exchange was not sitting in his cabinet right now, Mr Morrison replied: “Yes.”

“I’m not fussed,” he told reporters at the Richmond RAAF base when asked if he had sought an investigation into the unnamed minister’s identity.

Mr Morrison was pressed about what made him so sure the minister in the leaked exchange was not sitting in federal cabinet.

“I have confidence,” he replied.

Network Ten reported text messages in which Ms Berejiklian said she did not trust the prime minister and he was “actively spreading lies”.

“Lives are at stake today and (Scott Morrison) is just obsessed with petty, political point scoring,” she said, according to the network.

The cabinet minister in the exchange described Mr Morrison as a fraud and “a complete psycho”.

Earlier, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean insisted he “played no part in the ambush on the prime minister” when questioned on 2GB radio.

“It was not me and I’m quite frankly appalled by the whole episode,” he said.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the messages showed how Mr Morrison’s relationship with others was framed by politicking.

“If there is a political fight to have, he will do that. That’s why he’s failed to get the country together during the course of the pandemic,” Mr Marles told Sky News.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a point we’ve seen a greater sense of division within the country than under Scott Morrison’s leadership.”

Separately, Mr Morrison laughed off not knowing the price of milk or bread when questioned about the cost of living at the National Press Club on Tuesday. 

“Do you want the rye bread or the multi grain or the sourdough? If we’re going to get onto milk, is it just the ones that come from dairy or almond?” he told the Nine Network when asked again on Wednesday.

“The gotcha stuff from gallery journalists, whatever. I was honest with people yesterday and they know that.”

