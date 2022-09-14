AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Governor-General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Defence personnel are among the Australians joining the governor-general and PM for the funeral. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • imperial and royal matters

PM London bound for Queen’s funeral

Maeve Bannister September 15, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley, their partners and 10 everyday Australians are set to begin a trip to the United Kingdom for the Queen’s funeral.

Joining other world leaders due to descend on the British capital for the commemorations, Mr Albanese will pay respects to the late monarch at a number of official functions.

Australia is providing travel support to officials and heads of state from Commonwealth nations in the Pacific Islands including Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Samoa.

While in London, Mr Albanese is expected to view the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall and sign the official book of condolences.

Alongside his counterparts from other Commonwealth nations, the prime minister will also meet the King at Buckingham Palace. 

A statement from Government House said the governor-general and Mrs Hurley had spoken by phone with the king on Wednesday evening and expressed the condolences of Australians at the passing of the Queen. 

“He expressed the well-wishes of the Australian people to The King and His Majesty reflected on his admiration and affection for the people of Australia,” the statement said.

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and racehorse trainer Chris Waller are part of the group of 10 representatives travelling with the prime minister.

On Wednesday it was confirmed 40 Australian defence personnel would also attend the funeral, with a number marching in the procession.

The Queen held a number of defence titles including colonel-in-chief of the Royal Australian Engineers, Royal Australian Infantry, Royal Australian Army Ordnance Corps and Royal Australian Army Nursing Corps.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 Australians have signed an online condolence book on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet website.

Physical books are also available to sign at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra as well as official residences in other states and territories.

When the prime minister returns to Australia next week, a day of mourning will mark the life and service of the late monarch.

A national memorial service in Canberra will be attended by all state and territory leaders.

