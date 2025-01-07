AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Justin Trudeau.
Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Justin Trudeau after the Canadian PM revealed his plans to resign. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • international relations

PM offers well wishes to resigning Canadian leader

Kat Wong January 7, 2025

Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister revealed his plans to step down.

Mr Trudeau announced he would resign from the Canadian Liberal Party’s leadership on Monday local time following internal pressure and unfavourable polling.

The Australian prime minister sent well wishes and highlighted the strong relationship between his country and Canada, which are both part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

“Justin Trudeau, I regard as a friend, and I wish him well,” he told the Today show on Tuesday.

“He has served Canada well for a long period of time.”

The two men have met on several occasions, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in October, and made joint statements on international issues like the war in Gaza.

Mr Trudeau will stay on as prime minister and his party’s leader until a new chief is chosen.

Once considered a mainstay of progressive politics, the Canadian prime minister has become increasingly unpopular as his nation heads towards an election.

The high cost of living and housing crises fomented resentment, while several of his own MPs called for him to resign.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.