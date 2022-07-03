PM pledges more Ukraine aid during visit

Australia will give another $100 million in aid to Ukraine, including 34 extra military vehicles, and ban Russian gold imports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a historic visit.

Speaking in the capital Kyiv alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Albanese also said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

The military aid includes 14 armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles to support Ukrraine in its battle against Russia following its invasion in February, Reuters reported.

Mr Albanese was protected by Ukraine soldiers during a a high securty visit to war-torn Kyiv and nearby towns on Sunday, during a side trip from Paris via Poland.

While standing outside bombed apartment block Mr Albanese told a media pool “this is a war crime”.

Mr Albanese, who has been visiting Europe in the past week, called the destruction in the town of Irpin “devastating”, Reuters reported.

“These are homes and these are livelihoods and indeed lives that have been lost here in this town,” he said during a press conference with Mr Zelenskiy.

A blackout was imposed on Australian media reporting on the trip before details were released online by an official in Ukraine and global wire agencies on the ground covered a press conference with the leaders.

Reuters cited a post by Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba on the messaging app Telegram saying Mr Albanese also visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel – places where Ukraine says has Russia committed war crimes against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

“Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here,” Mr Kuleba said.

Mr Albanese’s trip followed an invitation in June from Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko to visit Kyiv.

Australia’s aid to Ukraine now totals about $390 million.

Australia had previously and pledged $285 million of military aid including armoured personnel carriers and Bushmaster vehicles.

During his wider Europe visit, Mr Albanese indicated Australia would look to re-establish a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

Australian embassy staff have been working from neighbouring Poland since the Ukraine crisis began.

Mr Albanese is expected back in Australia on Tuesday.