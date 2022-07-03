AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Anthony Albanese has promised more aid for Ukrainian during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • unrest, conflicts and war

PM pledges more Ukraine aid during visit

Agencies July 4, 2022

Australia will give another $100 million in aid to Ukraine, including 34 extra military vehicles, and ban Russian gold imports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a historic visit.

Speaking in the capital Kyiv alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Albanese also said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

The military aid includes 14 armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles to support Ukrraine in its battle against Russia following its invasion in February, Reuters reported.

Mr Albanese was protected by Ukraine soldiers during a a high securty visit to war-torn Kyiv and nearby towns on Sunday, during a side trip from Paris via Poland.

While standing outside bombed apartment block Mr Albanese told a media pool “this is a war crime”.

Mr Albanese, who has been visiting Europe in the past week, called the destruction in the town of Irpin “devastating”, Reuters reported.

“These are homes and these are livelihoods and indeed lives that have been lost here in this town,” he said during a press conference with Mr Zelenskiy.

A blackout was imposed on Australian media reporting on the trip before details were released online by an official in Ukraine and global wire agencies on the ground covered a press conference with the leaders.

Reuters cited a post by Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba on the messaging app Telegram saying Mr Albanese also visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel – places where Ukraine says has Russia committed war crimes against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

“Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here,” Mr Kuleba said.

Mr Albanese’s trip followed an invitation in June from Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko to visit Kyiv.

Australia’s aid to Ukraine now totals about $390 million.

Australia had previously and pledged $285 million of military aid including armoured personnel carriers and Bushmaster vehicles.

During his wider Europe visit, Mr Albanese indicated Australia would look to re-establish a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

Australian embassy staff have been working from neighbouring Poland since the Ukraine crisis began.

Mr Albanese is expected back in Australia on Tuesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.