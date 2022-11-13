AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
US President Joe Biden and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese discussed security deals, climate and engagement with the Pacific. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM prepares to touch down for G20

Maeve Bannister November 14, 2022

Anticipation is building for a potential meeting between the leaders of Australia and China as they prepare to touch down in Indonesia. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is attending the G20 in Bali following a weekend in Phnom Penh for the East Asia and ASEAN summits.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already confirmed a meeting in Bali with United States President Joe Biden.

But the question remains as to whether Mr Xi and Mr Albanese will meet.

If it goes ahead, it will be the first time in six years leaders of Australia and China have had a formal meeting. 

On Sunday, the final day of the Cambodian summit, the prime minister had a 40-minute catch-up with Mr Biden.

The pair discussed security deals, the climate and engagement with the Pacific.

But Mr Albanese would not reveal if the president gave him any clues about what he will discuss with Mr Xi. 

“President Biden can speak for himself and I’ll speak for myself on the terms in which Australia engages,” he told reporters in Phnom Penh

“(Australia) will engage constructively in dialogue with the countries that wish to engage with us. 

“I’ve said that we should co-operate with China where we can and that’s what we’re doing.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has invited Mr Albanese to give a key note speech at the B20 meeting which brings together business and political leaders from the world’s strongest economies. 

Global recovery from the pandemic and taming inflation impacting economies will be key themes of his speech. 

Mr Albanese will make a pitch to world leaders to work together in all nation’s interests by reducing tariff obstructions and increasing trade agreements.

“We can achieve far more together than we ever will alone,” he will say.

“Recovering stronger depends on recovering together.” 

Tackling climate change will also feature heavily during the summit. 

The prime minister will urge governments and businesses to invest in clean energy sources and spruik Australia’s role in the global transition to renewables.

“We know Australia can be a renewable energy superpower and we are working to grow our clean energy export industry,” he will say.

“We are committed to co-operating with other nations to help reduce their emissions, grow their economies and improve living standards.”

Leaders will also discuss global food insecurity, worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the global response to pandemics.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.