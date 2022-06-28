AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Madrid.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will tell a NATO forum Australia supports peace and sovereignty. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

PM resolved on global peace, sovereignty

Tess Ikonomou June 29, 2022

Australia’s “iron-clad” support of peace and sovereignty in Europe underscores its approach to the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will declare. 

In an address to a NATO Public Forum event in Madrid on Wednesday local time, Mr Albanese will vow that under his Labor government Australia will defend values respecting international laws and territorial integrity. 

“By supporting peace and sovereignty in Europe, we are underscoring our iron-clad commitment to these norms in our own region, the Indo-Pacific,” he will say. 

“We recognise there is strategic competition in our region, and Australia is not afraid to stand up with all the countries of our region for an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“It will be through Australia’s actions that you will see our resolve. 

“We will deal with this issue in a mature way, with firmness and resolution.”

Mr Albanese will praise NATO alliance members for their “inspiring” responses to Russia after its “brutal” and “unjustified” invasion of Ukraine. 

“We mourn the loss of these innocent lives, and we condemn Russia’s reckless disregard for the global norms that all democracies cherish,” he will say. 

The prime minister will tell the alliance Australia is “invested for the long-term” in the NATO relationship. 

This year’s NATO summit is the biggest ever held and the “Asia-Pacific Four” – including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – have been invited to attend for the first time. 

Mr Albanese will hold talks with those country’s leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

He will also have a one-on-one with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a packed day of discussions. 

A new strategy outlining NATO’s priorities over the next decade will be decided at the summit and leaders will also address the “challenge” of a more assertive China.

The prime minister will also meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

Mr Albanese flies to Paris later this week to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, in a bid to patch up Australia’s relationship with France after Australia last year dumped a $90 billion submarine deal with France’s Naval Group. 

Mr Albanese is yet to confirm whether he will visit Ukraine, following an invitation by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to travel to Kyiv, with security assessments still underway.

Mr Albanese on Tuesday local time held one-on-one meetings with South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in Madrid. 

Meeting Mr Yoon for the first time, the prime minister smiled and shook his hand, congratulating the Korean leader on his recent election victory. 

“We are both new in our jobs,” Mr Albanese said. 

In a brief opening statement, Mr Yoon said both countries had new governments, and he looked forward to strengthening ties between Korea and Australia.

Mr Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon also attended a NATO gala dinner the night before the summit’s main event, which was hosted by the King and Queen of Spain.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.