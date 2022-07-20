AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese says parliament's first week will be about creating a better future for Australia. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
PM reveals parliamentary agenda priorities

Maeve Bannister July 21, 2022

Introducing paid family and domestic violence leave will be one of the first priorities of the federal government when the new parliament meets.

The government’s proposed laws will allow any Australian worker to access 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave.  

It will deliver on an election promise to ensure work is not a barrier for someone who needs to leave a violent home life. 

Aged care reforms and enshrining the government’s 43 per cent emissions reduction target in law are also among the prime minister’s priorities.

The proposed aged care law intends to put nurses back into nursing homes, put a stop to high administration and management fees and improve integrity and accountability for residential homes.

In the jobs and skills sector, the government will propose to establish a new statutory body to provide independent advice on workforce needs and help tackle Australia’s labour crisis.

The 47th parliament will meet for the first time on Tuesday and sit for two weeks. 

The first sitting week will be about starting to create a better future for Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“Australians voted for change and my government is working hard and delivering,” he said in a statement.

“These are important first steps towards fixing aged care, protecting vulnerable Australians, addressing the challenges in our economy and working with our friends and allies to confront the challenges and opportunities from our changing climate.

“No one held back, no one left behind, and a parliament all Australians can be proud of – that’s what I’ll be focused on when we meet together next week.”

While the government has a 77 seat majority required to pass legislation in the lower house, the senate presents a challenge.

Holding just 26 seats in the senate, well short of the required majority, the government will need to negotiate with the 18-strong crossbench or the opposition to gain 39 votes to pass legislation. 

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

