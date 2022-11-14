AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet China's President Xi Jinping at the G20. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

PM set to meet with China’s President Xi

Maeve Bannister November 15, 2022

China and Australia appear ready to mend their fractured relationship as the leaders of the two nations prepare for a highly anticipated meeting.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday afternoon. 

It’s the first time since 2016 an Australian and Chinese leader have had a one-on-one meeting.

While Mr Albanese would not reveal what he plans to discuss with the president, he considered it a success that a meeting was taking place.

“For six years we have not had any dialogue and it is not in Australia’s interest to not have dialogue with our major trading partners,” he told reporters in Bali. 

“We will have a constructive dialogue. I will put Australia’s position on a range of issues, and of course, Australia’s positions on most of those is very well known.”

China’s trade sanctions on Australian products, security muscle-flexing and relationship with Russia provide a backdrop for the significant meeting. 

The head of Australia’s peak business group, in Bali for the B20 meeting of industry representatives, described it as a “tremendous reset” with China. 

“We’ve obviously had a set of difficulties in the relationship, but you can’t fix those if you don’t have a dialogue,” Business Council of Australia chief Jennifer Westacott said.

“This creates an opportunity for businesses to come in behind that reset the prime minister has done and start building those … relationships.”

The prime minister’s meeting comes after Mr Xi met United States President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon. 

Mr Xi said he hoped they would “chart the right course for the China-US relationship” and that he was prepared for a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” with Mr Biden.

Mr Albanese has also confirmed bilateral talks with the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders from the world’s strongest economies have descended on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 summit.

They aim to tackle the challenges faced across the world including inflation, climate change and the long-term effects of the pandemic. 

with Associated Press

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.