The flag of Australian Parliament House behind the Indigenous flag
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will reveal the date for the voice referendum next Wednesday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM to announce date for voice referendum next week

Andrew Brown August 23, 2023

Australians will next week learn when they will head to the polls to decide on enshrining an Indigenous voice in the Constitution.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will reveal the date in Adelaide next Wednesday, kick-starting the campaign for constitutional change.

It’s widely expected the referendum will be held on October 14, preceded by a six-week campaign.

Mr Albanese said the referendum would be a chance for the country to make meaningful change.

“Very soon, our nation will have a once in a generation chance to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution – and make a positive difference to their lives with a voice,” he said in a statement.

“To celebrate our shared history and build a better, shared future. Nothing to lose, everything to gain.

“Next week the date will be announced. I will be campaigning for constitutional recognition. Because if not now, when?”

The announcement of the referendum date in South Australia comes after the ‘yes’ camp formally launched its campaign in the state earlier this year.

The location also holds significance, with the 1967 referendum that allowed for Indigenous people to be counted in the census also being launched in South Australia.

“Every Australian will have the opportunity to vote ‘yes’ for a practical, positive difference in people’s lives,” he said.

‘Yes’ campaign spokesman Thomas Mayo said 1000 volunteers had been signing up every four days.

“We’re looking forward to that decision (on the referendum date) later next week. We’re ready, we’re going to have the biggest campaign that Australia has ever seen,” Mr Mayo told reporters in Sydney.

“We’re really going to ramp this up, and it will be an exciting moment towards this referendum.”

Mr Mayo wasn’t concerned by recent polling which showed support for the ‘no’ campaign was running ahead of the ‘yes’ campaign.

“It’s the final poll that matters, having conversations with fellow Australians about this is what matters, and the feeling I get on the street, though, is that there is overwhelming support for this,” he said.

In order for the referendum to pass, a majority of voters nationally will need to support the change, as well as a majority of voters in at least four states.

It will be the first referendum held in Australia since the country voted on whether it should become a republic in 1999.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was confident the referendum would pass but admitted it would be difficult, especially in his home state of Queensland.

“This is an important change, but it’s a simple change, it’s about constitutional recognition and it’s about listening better so that we get better outcomes.”

‘No’ campaign leader Warren Mundine said the ‘yes’ campaign was seeking to portray the voice as a “magic wand that will solve all problems”.

“Actually, they can only be solved by economic participation: kids in school, adults in jobs, business creation and home ownership.”

