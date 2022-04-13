AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Scott Morrison is set to announce a forestry industry support package while campaigning in Tasmania. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

PM to announce Tas timber industry support

Maeve Bannister April 14, 2022

Tasmania is the latest stop on Scott Morrison’s election campaign trail, where the prime minister will promise to secure the state’s forestry jobs.

After landing in Launceston on Wednesday night, Mr Morrison will on Thursday pledge a near-$220 million package for the sector to invest in new technologies and expand while securing its existing 73,000 jobs.

Mr Morrison said a Liberal-National coalition government would never support shutdowns of native forestry and would instead work with the state government to create permanent timber production sites.

“The pressures on the building industry and the uncertain international trade situation has made it clear that local wood products and local skills are critical,” he said.

“Just ask any tradie who has been trying to get wood products.”

The election commitment includes $100 million to establish a national institute for forest products innovation.

A central hub will be built in Launceston along with five centres in other regional areas.

It also includes nearly $113 million in grants to fast-track the adoption of new wood processing technologies.

The forestry plan received more than $90 million in the 2022/23 federal budget for establishing new plantations and measures to stop illegal timber imports.

Tasmania is the third state the prime minister is visiting in almost as many days after spending time in regional NSW, western Sydney and Geelong.

