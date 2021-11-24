 PM to bring on faith discrimination bill - Australian Associated Press

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during question time
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to personally introduce the faith discrimination bill. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM to bring on faith discrimination bill

Georgie Moore November 25, 2021

The federal government wants to give religious Australians “confidence to be themselves” and ensure they are not “persecuted” for expressing their beliefs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to personally introduce into federal parliament on Thursday the contentious bill he promised in the lead-up to the 2019 federal election.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash described the laws as giving religious Australians “confidence to be themselves” and “confidence in the country they belong to”.

“The bill ensures that people can’t be persecuted for moderately expressing a reasonable opinion,” she told Vision Christian Radio’s 20Twenty program.

“Now, that opinion, you and I may not agree with.

“As long as it is a statement of belief made in good faith, that is not discrimination under any Australian anti-discrimination law. That is very, very important.”

Interviewer and minister Neil Johnson put to the attorney-general comments about Jesus referring to marriage as between a man and woman would be protected. 

“But if you do that with some level of malicious intent, you may overstep the mark,” he said.

Senator Cash replied: “That’s a beautiful way of explaining it, that’s exactly right.”

Equality Australia was concerned the bill would take away existing anti-discrimination protections including on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

For example, the organisation feared a boss, colleague, teacher or service provider could be protected for saying things including that it’s a sin to be gay.

It said the purpose of the controversial clause protecting statements of beliefs would “allow people to say, write and communicate things that could be discrimination today”.

The bill has it roots in conservative disquiet about same-sex marriage and the prime minister wanted to personally introduce it in the House of Representatives.

Labor will seek to refer the bill to a joint select committee, which would enable senators and MPs to examine it, rather than a Senate legislation committee.

