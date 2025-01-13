AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese (file)
Anthony Albanese claims the Liberal Party has a problem recognising the capability of women. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

PM to hold first cabinet meeting of the year

Tess Ikonomou January 13, 2025

Anthony Albanese and senior ministers will get together for the government’s first cabinet meeting of 2025.

More cost-of-living relief is likely to be discussed in Canberra on Monday as Labor prepares to call an election, which must be held by May 17.

The prime minister last week embarked on a three-state blitz of key battlegrounds across Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, where he announced billions in funding for infrastructure.

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton at a Liberal rally in Melbourne
 Peter Dutton made a pre-election pitch at a rally with the party faithful in Melbourne. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Launching his pre-election pitch on Sunday in Melbourne, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the nation had a “last chance to reverse the decline”.

At the campaign launch for the Labor-held seat of Chisholm, Mr Dutton said Australians had a choice between his decisive leadership or weakness under Mr Albanese.

Victoria is seen as vital for his bid to land Australia’s top job, as he eyes off seats  to pick up after the Liberal Party went backwards in the 2022 election.

Mr Dutton said the nation would never recover if an Albanese government was re-elected.

In response, Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones slammed the opposition leader’s speech as “frankly pretty arrogant”. 

Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young
 Australian must not be led by “a party that punches down”, the Greens’ Sarah Hanson-Young said. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Jones framed the election as a “referendum on the future of Medicare”, with Labor having previously claimed the coalition would defund the nation’s healthcare system.

But Mr Dutton spruiked his credentials, pointing to the $20 billion Medical Research Future Fund and increased hospital funding during his time as health minister in the former Abbott government.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young slammed Mr Dutton for his “nasty” policies.

“We cannot afford to let our country be led by a party that punches down rather than lifting Australians and the country up,” she told reporters in Canberra.

She urged voters to put the Greens in the balance of power for action on mortgages, housing and the cost of living.

With parliament just weeks away from resuming for 2025, Senator Hanson-Young urged Mr Albanese to work with the Greens to deal with “unfinished business”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.