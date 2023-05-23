AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese
Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese are expected to discuss trade, defence and renewable energy. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

PM to meet Modi at Kirribilli after huge welcome

Mibenge Nsenduluka May 24, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to welcome his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to Admiralty House ahead of official talks.

Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley will meet with Mr Modi at Kirribilli ahead of bilateral talks on Wednesday morning.

The prime ministers are expected to discuss trade, defence and renewable energy as both nations seek to strengthen relations.

Business leaders and delegates will also meet with Mr Modi during what marks his first visit to Australia in 10 years and the two prime ministers’ sixth meeting in 12 months.

It follows Tuesday’s joint appearance at Sydney Olympic Park, where the leaders received a rapturous stadium welcome from a crowd of about 20,000.

Fans cheered as Mr Albanese announced a new centre for Australia-India relations would be based at Parramatta.

“Now we want to see more connections – more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home,” Mr Albanese said during his speech.

“More business leaders and artists and families sharing your experiences, and your knowledge, and your ideas.”

The centre will work across government, industry, academia and the community to build greater understanding within the Australia-India relationship and support business.

The centre’s inaugural advisory board includes former Australian cricket captain Adam Gilchrist and former South Australian trade minister Martin Hamilton-Smith.

Mr Modi arrived in Australia from Papua New Guinea on Monday following last week’s G7 summit in Japan.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.