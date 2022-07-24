AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.
The prime minister will meet with US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy in Canberra on Wednesday. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
PM to meet with Caroline Kennedy

Tess Ikonomou July 24, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with the new US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy within days, saying her appointment reaffirmed the strength of the alliance between the two nations. 

Ms Kennedy, the daughter of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy, arrived in Australia last week, following her appointment earlier this year. 

Mr Albanese said Ms Kennedy’s appointment was a “very positive development”, and that he will be meeting with the “significant figure” on Wednesday. 

“President Biden said to me … how important an appointment like this is,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“And I think Australians should be proud of that fact.

“The US alliance is our most important relationship and having Ambassador Kennedy here is appropriate given the status of our relationship.”

Ms Kennedy will also meet with Governor-General David Hurley this week.

Mr Albanese also said he had been invited to visit the White House and was in discussions on the timing of that trip. 

“I look forward to visiting the White House and I look forward to welcoming President Biden here to Australia,” he said. 

President Biden to due to visit Australia in 2023 for the next Quad Leaders’ Summit.

