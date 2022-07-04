AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Properties and roads are submerged under floodwater.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to visit flood-affected areas in Sydney later this week. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

PM to travel to flood-ravaged Sydney

AAP July 5, 2022

The federal government is considering more requests from NSW to support flood-affected communities ahead of a visit later this week by the prime minister.

Anthony Albanese is due to arrive in Canberra late on Tuesday after attending a NATO leaders summit in Spain and making side trips to France and Ukraine.

The prime minister was briefed by phone soon after clearing war-torn Ukraine on Monday AEST on the situation in NSW, where tens of thousands have been evacuated and thousands of homes deluged.

Mr Albanese also spoke to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who has declared a natural disaster triggering the release of a range of payments and loans for individuals and businesses.

“He will be on the ground here later in the week,” Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles, who was speaking from flood-affected Richmond in northwest Sydney, told Nine Network on Tuesday.

Mr Albanese is expected to tour the region, possibly with Mr Perrottet, in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Opposition frontbencher and Nationals leader David Littleproud told Nine NSW must be given all the resources it needs to help people.

Asked about the “optics” of Mr Albanese being overseas when the crisis began on Sunday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the prime minister had been in contact over the issue.

“But … there’s been a lot of work that’s been necessary amongst our international partners because a lot of those relationships were run down,” Mr Chalmers told Nine.

“This important work on the international stage hasn’t prevented us from advancing our agenda here at home.”

The federal government has so far committed 200 defence personnel to help with the emergency, along with two helicopters, after a request by the NSW government.

“There are further requests that we are looking at right now, so it is an evolving situation,” Mr Marles said.

“We have been very mindful, firstly, of the need to coordinate with NSW.”

Mr Marles said he spoke on Monday night with Mr Perrottet who was “very pleased with the degree of coordination”.

For many of the communities affected, this is the fourth damaging flood event in less than 18 months.

Scores of evacuation orders and warnings have been declared, mostly northwest of Sydney, where major flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers.

The NSW disaster funds will be funnelled to people in 23 local government areas in Greater Sydney and surrounding regions.

Federal emergency management minister Murray Watt said the flooding event had not yet reached the threshold to be declared a national emergency.

“We certainly saw that through the Northern Rivers floods (in NSW in March) but at this point, the advice to me is that it hasn’t reached that level,” Senator Watt told ABC television.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.