A file photo from Melbourne Airport
Australia's borders are opening to international tourists for the first time in two years. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
PM urges travellers back to Australia

Colin Brinsden February 21, 2022

Scott Morrison is urging international holiday-makers to pack their bags and head Down Under where the borders are reopening after two years of closure due to the pandemic.

“Come and have one of the greatest experiences you could ever imagine – the experience you’ve been waiting for,” the prime minister, a former managing director of Tourism Australia, says.

He told reporters at Melbourne airport on Sunday there are 1.2 million people around the world who are “visa-ed up” and can now come to Australia.

“In the next 24 hours some 56 flights are going to touch down in Australia and that number is only going to grow,” Mr Morrison said.

From Monday vaccinated international travellers will be able to fly into Australia.

However, Australia’s biggest tourism market, China, will absent.

That’s because Chinese travellers are not allowed to venture to Australia at the moment, Mr Morrison explained.

“That’s why we’re focusing our campaign on those markets that are open to travel to Australia,” he said.

“Australia is one of the most popular destinations of choice all around the world.”

It also comes at a time where NSW, Victoria and the ACT have started winding back further restrictions, like ditching most QR check-ins and lifting bans on dancing at hospitality venues  

Victoria is opening its newly built $200 million quarantine hub on Monday for those international travellers who are not vaccinated.

Queensland also has its own purpose built 500-bed quarantine centre near Toowoomba, which is likely to house unvaccinated international arrivals.

Meanwhile, Australia’s death toll from the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to climb.

There were 21 deaths reported in NSW, alongside 5582 new COVID-19 infections announced on Sunday.

In Victoria there were 4867 cases along with a further nine virus-related deaths, while Queensland reported 4265 cases and another two deaths and one fatality was recorded in the Northern Territory.

The ACT reported 560 new infections.

