PM wants swift action on PNG security pact

Anthony Albanese will use his historic address to Papua New Guinea’s parliament to call for a “swift conclusion” of security pact negotiations between the nations.

In becoming the first foreign leader to speak at the PNG parliament, the prime minister will call his hosts “neighbours who stand with each other and help each other in times of need” and ask a highly sought-after deal be finalised.

The wide-ranging speech will touch on climate change, education, health, biosecurity and infrastructure, but it’s Mr Albanese’s defence comments that will stand out with fears of China’s growing influence in the region.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea have a chance to … deepen our defence ties (by) enhancing our national security co-operation and achieving a swift conclusion to negotiations on a bilateral security treaty,” he will say on Thursday.

“A treaty that will underpin our work together to address PNG’s priority needs including law and order challenges, strengthening the justice system and rule of law … and a treaty that builds on the family-first approach to regional security.”

Australia, the United States and other allies have been seeking a deal after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year.

“This can be a decisive decade for peace, prosperity, unity and security in the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Albanese will say.

Climate change will also feature prominently, with the prime minister calling for the two nations to “show leadership and take action” in the Pacific.

“There is not a moment to waste. It is up to our generation to protect the precious and unique natural environment of our rainforests, reefs and coasts,” he will say.

“To build – and plan – our infrastructure so our communities are more resilient and better prepared for natural disasters.”

He will also urge the region to continue pushing into clean energy technology and “grasp the transformative economic benefits”.