PM, world leaders at Buckingham Palace
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins King Charles, other world leaders at Buckingham Palace event. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

PM, world leaders at Buckingham Palace

Tess Ikonomou September 19, 2022

Anthony Albanese has attended a reception for leaders from across the world, hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The prime minister met with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, before holding a lunch with Australia’s community champions at Australia House in London.

Mr Albanese met with the new king along with his counterparts from the 14 commonwealth realms.

He revealed key details for the memorial service in Australia for the late Queen, to be held on Thursday. 

Australians will get a one-off public holiday for the national day of mourning.

Mr Albanese said Australian Idol star Anthony Callea will perform at the event, to be held at Parliament House in Canberra, with TV presenter Melissa Doyle to host.

“It will be an important day to pay tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II,” Mr Albanese told Sky News.

All state and territory leaders, as well as Justices of the High Court, will attend the service. 

Mr Albanese said he and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will give “short tributes” to the late monarch. 

The prime minister also met with British prime minister Liz Truss in Kent on Saturday, where they spoke about national security in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier in the day, Mr Albanese was forced to dismiss questions about changes to the constitution following the Queen’s death, saying now was not the time.

“I don’t think now’s the time to discuss those issues, and I have made that clear,” he told the BBC.

“This is a time in which we should acknowledge the life of service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

He said the late monarch had a “close affinity” to Australia, always standing with its people at “times of difficulty”.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday at 8pm AEST.

