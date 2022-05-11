PM would welcome Tudge return to ministry

Sidelined minister Alan Tudge would be welcomed back to the inner sanctum of a re-elected coalition government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the news during a third and final formal election debate with Anthony Albanese, which focused largely on familiar issues from the campaign to date.

Mr Tudge stepped aside as education minister in December after being accused of emotional and physical abuse by staffer Rachelle Miller, with whom he was having a consensual affair.

Mr Tudge strenuously denied the allegations, with an investigation finding there was insufficient evidence he had breached ministerial standards.

Mr Morrison said during Wednesday night’s Seven Network debate that Mr Tudge still had a “warrant as a minister”.

“He has not resigned as a minister, nor has he been dismissed,” he said.

“He will be happy to come back and serve in the ministry and I welcome that.”

Mr Morrison also addressed reports of a taxpayer-funded $500,000 compensation payout to Ms Miller.

“This matter, I’m advised, has not even been settled,” he said.

“That’s because these are matters to go to very private interactions between people and they are handled sensitively.”

The prime minister said he had taken appropriate action by calling an independent inquiry into the issue.

Wednesday’s debate was noticeably less fiery than Sunday’s forum, when Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese regularly shouted over the top of each other, and the moderator.

On integrity, Mr Albanese reaffirmed his election promise to establish a national anti-corruption watchdog this year.

“We do need to clean up politics and we need a national anti-corruption commission and one with teeth,” he said.

“Under the model put forward by Mr Morrison, ministers would decide … whether something was referred to an anti-corruption commission. It needs to be independent of politics.”

In response, Mr Morrison blamed Labor for not supporting the government’s version, and said it needed to be “designed right”.

“It needs to be developed by good design where the rule of law applies,” he said.

“It applies to criminal conduct and we don’t see a situation where we have agencies that can go and convict people before they have even heard the case in the media.

“That is not a good way to run a country. That is not a good way to uphold integrity. I think it only undermines the process.”

Both leaders again ruled out introducing a carbon or mining tax to help pay down the nation’s debt.

A “pub test” conducted by Seven awarded the debate to Mr Albanese.

A YouGov poll commissioned by The Australian, published late on Wednesday, showed the coalition heading for defeat.

The survey of almost 19,000 voters across all 151 lower house electorates showed Labor winning 80 seats, the coalition reduced to 63, while seven would go to independents and one to the Greens.

The predicted result, would see Labor winning 12 seats, giving it a majority of five seats in the House of Representatives.