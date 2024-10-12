‘Point to prove’: Socceroos set for mission impossible

The Socceroos are ignoring history as they embark on what has been their mission impossible.

Australia have never beaten Japan in Japan, which is the next frontier for new coach Tony Popovic and his players.

In seven past meetings against Japan on their home soil, the Socceroos have four losses and three draws.

And the Australians haven’t beaten Japan anywhere for 15 years entering Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier in Saitama, about 30km north of Tokyo.

“No one is even mentioning the record of what we have in Japan against Japan,” Socceroos striker Mitch Duke said.

“We’re just approaching the game coming up and making sure that we get the result and the job done.

“I have literally not heard any of the boys or the coaching staff or anyone mention about our previous history. It’s about what we do on Tuesday.”

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇯🇵 Japan 2-1 Australia 🇦🇺 🛤️ The Samurai Blue got their #WorldCup qualifying back on track with a vital win over the Socceroos. 👀 Review all the action now! #AsianQualifiers | #JPNvAUS pic.twitter.com/EipmLbcigS — #AsianQualifiers (@afcasiancup) October 13, 2021

The Socceroos flew from Melbourne to Tokyo on Saturday and are raring to take it up to a team packed with players who ply their trade in Europe’s top leagues.

“They have a lot of world-class players,” wing back Lewis Miller told AAP.

“They’re the kind of games you want to play in, the big games where you get noticed.

“Obviously we’re all going to be dialled in and show the team respect, but also play our own way and to our abilities and I know that we can scrape a result.”

At just 24, Miller certainly isn’t overawed by the weight of history against Australia.

The entire squad felt like they underachieved in February’s Asian Cup quarter-final exit – and in the start to their World Cup qualification campaign.

“New management, a fresh start,” Miller said.

“We’ve got a point to prove, after we haven’t hit the expectations of where we should be, and the boys are really keen to redeem that.

“Japan would be a great fixture for that.”

The highest-ranked Asian football nation sits atop the group in the third phase of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The world No.16 Samurai Blue have won all of their three games and world No.25 Australia sit second in the group on goal difference with a win, a draw and a loss.

And while most Australian pundits believe taking a point in Japan would be an accomplishment, Duke has other ideas for what will be Popovic’s second game as national coach.

“Once all the boys got together in camp, the boss got us together and started speaking about his expectations, what he wants out of the group, and what he wants us to do as individuals to prepare for games,” Duke said.

“There’s no reason why we can’t beat anyone on our day.

“We need to have that belief.

“We’re not going to this with a point mentality and just to not lose, we’re going there for the three points.”

The fixture will be a sort of homecoming for Duke, currently in his second stint of playing in Japan.

The frontman spent three years with Shimizu S-Pulse from 2015 and returned to Japan in 2021 with Fagiano Okayama before transferring to Machida Zelvia last year.

Mitchell Duke's been clutch for FC Machida Zelvia all season, and now he's ready to bring that fire to the Australian National Team in a huge World Cup Qualifier! 🇦🇺⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RFz2oFlTlU — J.LEAGUE Official (English) (@J_League_En) September 10, 2024

“There’s an extra special feeling with me actually because I do call Japan almost like my second home,” the 33-year-old said.

“I have literally spent most of my career playing over there so for me it’s a special game.”

Seven games remain in the qualifying round for the ’26 cup in North America.

After Japan, Australia’s next assignment is against Saudi Arabia in Melbourne on November 15 before an away clash against Bahrain on November 20.