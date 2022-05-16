Police bolster response to Sydney gangs

NSW Police is trying to curb an escalating gang turf war in Sydney, with 60 officers joining a new taskforce targeting organised crime groups believed to be behind a spate of recent murders.

Thirteen people have been killed in gang violence in Sydney’s west and southwest over the past 18 months.

The latest shooting happened on Saturday when the 23-year-old Rami Iskander – the nephew of slain gangland figure Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad – was shot dead at his western Sydney home – the third fatal shooting in recent weeks.

It comes after two Comanchero bikies were gunned down at a western Sydney gym on Tuesday night. Omar Zahed, 39, was killed and his brother, Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed, 41, was critically wounded.

In response, NSW Police announced on Monday it will set up Taskforce Erebus, which will examine the circumstances and links between recent fatal shootings as well as dozens of acts of violence and the supply of prohibited drugs, illicit firearms, car theft and various other criminal activities.

It brings together Australian Federal Police, detectives in southwest Sydney, the NSW Crime Commission and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Bennett said 60 officers will work full-time in the taskforce, which will coordinate investigations on the latest gangland murders, redoubling efforts to stop more killings taking place.

“It’s not an exact science by any means,” Chief Superintendent Bennett told reporters on Monday.

Illegal drugs were the common denominator in the shootings, and authorities are targeting a large number of people involved in the illicit trade.

Since October, police investigating criminal gangs have arrested 260 people and laid more than 840 charges.

State Crime Commander Assistant Commissioner Mick Fitzgerald said Erebus would build on leads already gathered “and ensure they have the resources to keep targeting and putting pressure on these criminal groups on all fronts”.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has rejected reports that police lacked sufficient resources to crack down on cashed-up underworld gangs, saying on Monday police are in “complete control” of the situation.

He says he has “complete confidence” in their ability to deal with the issue following a meeting with Police Commissioner Karen Webb last week.

“There’s no doubt there’s an escalation, for a number of reasons, particularly in relation to drugs,” Mr Perrottet said.

“In some ways, drugs drying up is a positive thing,” he added.

The government was also working on legislation to focus on unexplained wealth and proceeds of crime, he said.

“These have been serious discussions for some time and we will have something to say about that shortly.”