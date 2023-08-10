AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russell Island fire tragedy
Six people died in the house fire on Russell Island, off the coast of Brisbane. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS
  crime, law and justice

Police close in on cause of family inferno horror

John Crouch August 11, 2023

Police are preparing to update the investigation into a horrific house fire that killed a father and five boys.

Wayne Godinet, 34, and his young boys perished when the blaze tore through the property on Russell Island near Brisbane about 6am on Sunday.

The children’s mother, Samantha Stephenson, 28, and another woman survived the inferno, fleeing as the two-storey home was engulfed in flames.

The blaze damaged two neighbouring homes and left several people needing treatment for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Police continue to probe the source of the fire, saying although they have not determined the fire was suspicious, some elements of the tragedy required closer scrutiny

The deadly blaze has left the small Moreton Bay community in shock. 

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said on Thursday the autopsies had been completed and the results were being sent to investigators.

“And at this stage it’s looking like I’ll be able to provide some sort of an update on that investigation tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

