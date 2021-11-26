 Police continue search for camper remains - Australian Associated Press

WONNANGATTA CAMPERS
The search for the remains of Russell Hill and Carol Clay continues in Victoria's alpine region. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • homicide

Police continue search for camper remains

AAP November 27, 2021

A large search effort in Victoria’s alpine region is continuing into the weekend as police comb rugged bushland to try and locate the remains of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.

The story of the campers, last heard from at a remote Wonnangatta campsite, has captured public attention since March 20 last year.

Accused killer Greg Lynn, 55, spent his first night at Melbourne Assessment Prison on Friday after facing court charged with two counts of murder.

The airline pilot did not apply for bail during the short hearing at Sale Magistrates Court, where he appeared via videolink.

Police and forensic specialists began searching Victoria’s Great Alpine region after a fresh crime scene was established on Thursday. 

Search efforts will be further scaled up on Monday, with more resources to be brought in, a Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed. 

The exact location of the police search remains under wraps.

On Thursday Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said parameters around the search area would be established over the coming days.

“We are hopeful that we will locate the remains of Mr Hill and Ms Clay… and provide closure to their families,” he told reporters.

“This investigation is far from over.”

Mr Hill and Ms Clay were last heard from when Mr Hill, an experienced outdoorsman, made a call via high-frequency radio saying he was at Wonnangatta Valley.

Court documents shed little light on what is alleged to have occurred there, but police accuse Lynn of murdering them at Wonnangatta on March 20.

