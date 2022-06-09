AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Queensland Police marching (file image)
The inquiry will examine whether cultural issues affect domestic and family violence investigations. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Police culture in spotlight at DV inquiry

Cheryl Goodenough June 10, 2022

Queensland’s commission of inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence is set to hold its first sitting in Brisbane.

The independent commission, announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in response to the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce recommendations, started work on May 30.

It will examine whether “cultural issues” within the Queensland Police Service negatively affect investigations of domestic and family violence.

The commission will probe the over-representation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system and the police’s capability, capacity and structure to respond to domestic and family violence.

The way complaints against police are handled will also be examined.

Head of the inquiry Judge Deborah Richards and counsel assisting Ruth O’Gorman and Anna Cappellano are due to provide more information about the commission at its first sitting in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

The deadline for submissions to the independent inquiry has been extended to June 24.

The commission will consider but not investigate or make findings about individual cases because of the focus on systemic issues and the inquiry’s limited time frame, a spokesperson said.

Submissions already made to the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce will be taken into account by the commission.

The commission of inquiry, expected to take four months, is due to report by October 4 and has a budget of $3.4 million.

Submissions can be made via the commission’s website qpsdfvinquiry.qld.gov.au.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

