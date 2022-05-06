AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cody Walker
Souths star Cody Walker is being investigated for an alleged altercation outside a Terrigal hotel. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Police investigate Cody Walker incident

George Clarke May 6, 2022

NSW Police are investigating allegations of an altercation involving South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker outside a Terrigal hotel.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of April 30 on the Central Coast, following the Rabbitohs’ win over Manly on Friday April 29.

Walker had played his 150th NRL game in the 40-22 victory.

“Just after 2.30am on Saturday April 30, police were called to a Terrigal hotel after reports males were fighting outside on Pine Tree Avenue,” a statement from NSW Police read.

“Officers from Brisbane Waters police district attended and the group had dispersed.

“Police conducted inquiries and will review CCTV vision when available.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

The NRL says their integrity unit is aware of an incident involving Walker.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.