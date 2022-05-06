Police investigate Cody Walker incident

NSW Police are investigating allegations of an altercation involving South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker outside a Terrigal hotel.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of April 30 on the Central Coast, following the Rabbitohs’ win over Manly on Friday April 29.

Walker had played his 150th NRL game in the 40-22 victory.

“Just after 2.30am on Saturday April 30, police were called to a Terrigal hotel after reports males were fighting outside on Pine Tree Avenue,” a statement from NSW Police read.

“Officers from Brisbane Waters police district attended and the group had dispersed.

“Police conducted inquiries and will review CCTV vision when available.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

The NRL says their integrity unit is aware of an incident involving Walker.