 Police shoot dead Indigenous man in Sydney - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
POLICE SHOOTING SEVEN HILLS
Police have fatally shot a man during a confrontation at a home in Seven Hills in Sydney. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • police

Police shoot dead Indigenous man in Sydney

Tiffanie Turnbull and Jack Gramenz
November 9, 2021

An Aboriginal man allegedly armed with a knife and axe has been shot dead by police outside a suburban Sydney home, the second Indigenous person to die in NSW custody in three days.

Officers visited a home in Seven Hills to arrest the man about 11.20am on Tuesday, when police say the 45-year-old approached them with the weapons before “a physical confrontation ensued” and he was shot.

NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Boon said four officers were in attendance and the shots were fired inside the home.

But she was unable to confirm how many officers discharged their weapon or how many times the man was shot.

“Officers let out a number of shots, unfortunately the man collapsed,” Ms Boon said.

They conducted CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived, but the man could not be revived.

“I believe the man was the only person inside the premises at the time, that will come out as part of a critical incident investigation,” she said.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are underway.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is independently monitoring a review by the NSW Police Professional Standards Command.

An Indigenous man also died in custody on Sunday, Corrective Services NSW have confirmed.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive at Shortland Correctional Centre, near Cessnock, on Sunday morning, and pronounced dead.

Corrective Services and police are investigating the incident, and his death will be subject to a coronial inquest.

Greens MLC David Shoebridge, who spoke to the family of the man killed on Tuesday, said the fatalities are the latest reminder that the number of indigenous deaths in custody is a “national crisis”.

“This is the second Aboriginal death in custody in just three days and it sends another wave of pain and hurt across communities,” he told AAP.

“It never seems to have an end.

“Indifference, platitudes and empty gestures from politicians who could create change only allow these killings to continue.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.