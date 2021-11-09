Police shoot dead Indigenous man in Sydney

An Aboriginal man allegedly armed with a knife and axe has been shot dead by police outside a suburban Sydney home, the second Indigenous person to die in NSW custody in three days.

Officers visited a home in Seven Hills to arrest the man about 11.20am on Tuesday, when police say the 45-year-old approached them with the weapons before “a physical confrontation ensued” and he was shot.

NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Boon said four officers were in attendance and the shots were fired inside the home.

But she was unable to confirm how many officers discharged their weapon or how many times the man was shot.

“Officers let out a number of shots, unfortunately the man collapsed,” Ms Boon said.

They conducted CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived, but the man could not be revived.

“I believe the man was the only person inside the premises at the time, that will come out as part of a critical incident investigation,” she said.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are underway.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is independently monitoring a review by the NSW Police Professional Standards Command.

An Indigenous man also died in custody on Sunday, Corrective Services NSW have confirmed.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive at Shortland Correctional Centre, near Cessnock, on Sunday morning, and pronounced dead.

Corrective Services and police are investigating the incident, and his death will be subject to a coronial inquest.

Greens MLC David Shoebridge, who spoke to the family of the man killed on Tuesday, said the fatalities are the latest reminder that the number of indigenous deaths in custody is a “national crisis”.

“This is the second Aboriginal death in custody in just three days and it sends another wave of pain and hurt across communities,” he told AAP.

“It never seems to have an end.

“Indifference, platitudes and empty gestures from politicians who could create change only allow these killings to continue.”