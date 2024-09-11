AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faulconbridge crime scene
Police confirmed the boys' mother was being treated for injuries under police guard. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Police wait to question mother over boys’ deaths

Luke Costin September 11, 2024

A mother found injured in a Blue Mountains home with her young sons’ bodies remains under police guard before expected questioning.

The boys, aged nine and 11, were found about 1pm on Tuesday at a home in Faulconbridge, west of Sydney.

Police have declined to speculate on what had occurred before the brothers died, but they are not looking for any other parties.

The boys’ mother, 42, spent Tuesday evening under arrest in hospital, where she arrived in a stable condition.

Police at a crime scene at Faulconbridge in the Blue Mountains
 Police have declined to speculate on what had occurred before the young brothers died. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

The boys’ father who does not live at the Blue Mountains home found the boys and contacted police, the local commander said.

“This is about as tragic as it gets for any police veteran, any emergency services turning up there,” Superintendent John Nelson told reporters.

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the loss of “two precious souls in the most awful circumstances” would affect the entire community.

“Now is a time to come together and remember these two beautiful children and their extended family whose grief must be as unimaginable,” he said on social media.

BODIES FOUND FAULCONBRIDGE
 NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Superintendant John Nelson addressed the media. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb attended the local station to provide support to her officers, noting many had children the same age as the boys.

Clinicians and support officers were on hand for police, while the boys’ father was also receiving support.

“The older and more experienced you get in this job, things like this still cut to the core,” she said.

“It’s a tragic situation and certainly … more will be known as the investigation unfolds.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

