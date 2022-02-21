Political row as NSW trains grind to halt

Crippling NSW train cancellations could stretch into a second day, with the government and a transport workers’ union still at loggerheads.

Even if resolved, Monday’s “mass disruption” would have an impact on Tuesday, a senior rail bureaucrat said.

“This is a difficult period, regardless of the outcome … we do expect some impact over this two-week period,” Chief Executive of Sydney Trains Matthew Longland told reporters on Monday evening.

“The advice to customers is avoid rail travel if you can.”

After an industrial meeting on Sunday night failed to result in a deal between the parties, Transport for NSW cancelled trains, saying it was impossible to safely operate services.

A hearing to resolve the crisis got underway at the Fair Work Commission in Sydney on Monday but was adjourned until Wednesday at 11am, a Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) spokesperson said.

Mr Longland apologised to Sydney’s 600,000 commuters for the “short notice” disruption.

The snap shutdown of Sydney’s train network on Monday, ordered by state government transport authorities just after midnight, blindsided rail commuters who were left in limbo across Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Illawarra during the morning peak.

“This decision was based on the operation assessment of Sydney trains and that ultimately rests with me. I made the decision and I stand by the decision,” Mr Longland said.

“We know the impacts that this has caused right across Sydney today. We want to avoid these impacts into the future but safety must come first.”

Dominic Perrottet said the shutdown was prompted by the RTBU failing to appear at industrial talks on Sunday, and was part of a “coordinated, concerted attack” on the government by the union and Labor.

“This is the Labor Party in bed with the union movement to cause mass disruption … the Labor-backed unions have been working on these strikes for many many months,” he told reporters.

Mr Perrottet was angry that trains were out of action on a day when borders were opening to international arrivals, children were trying to get to school and university students were returning to campus.

“The unions were intent on causing chaos, I’m incredibly disappointed with what has occurred across our city,” he said.

But the RTBU hit back saying the government was at fault for the gridlock, noting that rail workers turned up for work but that the Perrottet administration used a “high-stakes tactic” to cancel services then “blamed it on industrial action”.

RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens insisted rail workers were not on strike and were ready to get trains back moving “at a minute’s notice”.

“It’s not about money. It’s always been about safety issues, about protections against privatisation,” he said at Sydney’s Central Station.

The rail shutdown is part of a long-running industrial dispute over a new rail workers enterprise agreement, with the government and union locked in a bitter stoush since 2021 over safety guarantees, hygiene and privatisation concerns that has resulted in two work stoppages since September.

Work rosters were “at the crux” of the current dispute and meant the rail system would not have been able to run to a government timetable on Monday, sparking the network closure, the government said.

Labor leader Chris Minns blamed the premier and government for the transport disruptions in a tweet on Monday.

“Let’s be clear – the only person who didn’t turn up to work today is Dominic Perrottet,” he said.

“Commuters turned up. Train drivers turned up. But the NSW government locked them both out and refuses to listen. This is no way to run a train network, and it’s no way to run a state.”

In the meantime, commuters are being urged to use alternative modes of transport and allow extra time for trips, with the shutdown causing delays on roads as train passengers are forced into cars.