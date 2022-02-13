AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Protest in front of Parliament in Canberra
Politicians avoided the 10,000-strong protest march at the weekend that confronted Parliament House. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Politicians return, avoid mass protests

Colin Brinsden February 14, 2022

Politicians return to Canberra for the final sitting week before the federal budget in late March, having avoided the 10,000-strong protest march at the weekend that confronted Parliament House.

The key complaint of the protesters was vaccine mandates across the country, something Prime Minister Scott Morrison says are largely the decisions of state premiers, not his.

He insists the federal government has only ever supported mandates that relate to aged care workers, disability workers and those who are working in high-risk situations in the health system.

But Labor senator Kristina Keneally said it was the prime minister who set up the national cabinet and was prepared to take all the credit when the premiers took their measures.

“As soon as a group of protesters walks into town critical of some of those decisions, he points the fingers at the premiers, says ‘it’s not my fault, it’s theirs’,” Senator Keneally told ABC’s Insiders program.

ACT police wanted the protesters out of the campsite where they have congregated over the past couple of weeks by Sunday so the territory’s Canberra Show can be set up.

Meanwhile, more members of the Australian Defence Force have been deployed to residential aged care facilities with 38 sent to Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and NSW.

There are now 200 personnel throughout Australia available to help nursing homes cope with COVID-19 cases including 17 with the Department of Health coordinating ADF support.

There were 24,009 new COVID-19 cases in Australia recorded on Sunday – 6686 in NSW, 7223 in Victoria, 7311 in Queensland, 1165 in South Australia, 458 in the ACT, 371 in Tasmania, 757 in the Northern Territory and 38 in Western Australia.

There were another 46 deaths with NSW recording 22, Victoria 18, Queensland four and South Australia two.

NSW’s number of COVID-19 cases was its lowest in 2022.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has defended his government’s decision-making during the pandemic, after suffering mixed results in four by-elections at the weekend, notably the loss of the seat of Bega to Labor for the first time.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.