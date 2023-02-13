AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kalyn Ponga.
Kalyn Ponga says he has learned more about alcohol and concussion during his time out of the game. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Ponga claims ignorance of alcohol impacts on concussion

Scott Bailey February 13, 2023

Kalyn Ponga claims he didn’t know the impacts alcohol could have on concussions when he was caught on a night out late last season while sidelined with head injuries.

Ponga fronted media on Monday for the first time since being captured walking out of a pub toilet cubicle with Newcastle teammate Kurt Mann last August.

The Knights captain insisted that Mann had come to his aid after he fell ill from something he ate, despite his father Andre revealing at the time the pair had been drinking after Ponga purchased a house.

Ponga and Mann were both cleared by an NRL integrity unit investigation and drug test, but questions lingered over Ponga’s drinking while sitting out the end of the season with concussions.

While Ponga admitted he erred in going out while sitting out the final seven rounds, he was adamant he was not aware of studies that indicate alcohol can slow recovery from concussions.

“I didn’t know the affects alcohol could have on concussions,” Ponga said on Monday.

“Obviously it’s not great for concussions. I have learned a lot from that time. But at that point of time, no (I wasn’t aware).

“Concussions aren’t a foreign part of the game, but there is so much stuff people don’t know.

“I look back on that time, and they do have an affect on you. There have been a lot of lessons learned, and that is one of them.”

The pair’s pub visit came on the same night Newcastle were being beaten 28-10 by Brisbane in Queensland, again calling into question Ponga’s role as club captain.

The 25-year-old admitted on Monday he could sense fan frustration, and that he had spent the off-season reflecting on his leadership responsibilities.

“I shouldn’t have been out or anything like that in the first place,” Ponga said.

“I do support the boys and they know that. They know how much I support them at all times. I was in the wrong there.

“(I have learned) lots of lessons. A lot of self reflecting.

“Even now, it is probably one of the most pivotal moments of my life.

“I have put things in place now that will help me be a better person and hopefully a better leader as well.”

Ponga could make his return from concussions as soon as Friday night in the pre-season trial against Parramatta, having also overcome a calf injury.

Any game time would be crucial for the Knights and his combination with new halfback Jackson Hastings, as Ponga prepares to move to five-eighth this season.

It is the Queensland State of Origin star’s second shift to the halves from fullback, after a similar move failed in 2019.

“I just wanted the change,” Ponga said.

“It is going to give me the opportunity to grow as a player.

“I want to be involved in more moments throughout a game. Being in that position will do that for me.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.