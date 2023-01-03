AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Jim Chalmers says the government is tackling workforce shortages on multiple fronts. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Population smaller and older due to COVID

Poppy Johnston January 4, 2023

COVID lockdowns have wiped more than one million people from Australia’s 10-year population forecasts.

The population will be around four per cent smaller than expected in a decade due to the slowdown in migration as well as the COVID-induced blip in the fertility rate.

Record low migration during the pandemic will also feed into a lower birth rate overall as there will be fewer migrants having children.

Still, the snapshot of Australia’s population shows the nation’s ranks swelling from 26 million to 29.9 million by 2032/33.

By 2060, the population is tipped to hit 39.2 million. 

Figures released earlier in the week show Australia’s migration patterns as well as fertility rates bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels after temporarily dropping off.

But Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the news that Australia’s population would be slightly smaller and older was concerning, especially in the context of the broader trend towards an ageing population. 

“As the economy recovers from the worst of the pandemic, crippling skills and labour shortages are holding our businesses and our economy back,” he said.

Dr Chalmers said the government was tackling the workforce shortages on multiple fronts, including allowing parents to work more, training Australians to fill skills gaps, and improving the migration program. 

The government has already lifted the permanent migration cap to 195,000 and is also reviewing the migration system.

