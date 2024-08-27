AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alexei Popyrin
Alexei Popyrin has eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets opening win. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Popyrin cruises into US Open second round, Birrell out

Darren Walton August 27, 2024

Alexei Popyrin has lived up to his star billing to be the first Australian winner on day one of the US Open in New York.

Popyrin cruised past Sonwoon Kwon without even hitting top gear, eventually arriving safely in the second round with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win in a tick over two hours.

The recently-crowned Montreal Masters champion crunched 14 aces, broke the South Korean six times while only dropping his own serve once all match.

Seeded for the first time at a grand slam, Popyrin’s victory edged the 25-year-old to within one more win of a likely third-round blockbuster with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Chasing an unprecedented 25th singles slam, Djokovic will open his campaign later on Monday (Tuesday AEST) as a prohibitive favourite to advance against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

The 28th-seeded Popyrin was among seven Australians scheduled for day-one action.

Kim Birrell was earlier the first of a bumper 20-strong Aussie contingent to bow out, falling 6-4 6-4 to Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic, the women’s 24th seed.

Donna Vekic
 Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic was too strong for Kim Birrell at Flushing Meadows. Image by AP PHOTO 

Despite the defeat, Birrell will leave Flushing Meadows with a cheque for $US100,000 ($A147,575) – the biggest prize in tennis history for a first-round loser at a major.

Fellow qualifiers Priscilla Hon and 18-year-old Maya Joint plus 2022 quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic play later.

Hon has an exciting opportunity against world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning back-to-back Australian Open champion in the feature women’s night match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Joint will make her Open main-draw debut against German veteran Laura Siegemund.

Rinky Hijikata – who made an inspired run to the second week last year as a wildcard – plays Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Adam Walton faces Alexandre Muller, both hoping to join Popyrin in the men’s second round.

Another 13 Australians play on day two, including 10th seed Alex de Minaur opening his campaign against American Marcos Giron. 

