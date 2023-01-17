Popyrin digs deep for epic Open win

Alexei Popyrin has credited the electric atmosphere in John Caine Arena and his new-found condition for pulling him through an epic midnight thriller at the Australian Open.

The Melbourne Park specialist lived up to the occasion once again in front of home fans to claim a stirring five-set first-round comeback victory over Taiwanese qualifier Chun-Hsin Tseng.

Stretching four hours and 27 minutes, the match started before 10pm on Tuesday night and finished at two minutes past two on Wednesday morning.

“I honestly couldn’t have done it without you guys. I know it’s a big cliche but honestly, 2am, I’m usually asleep for four hours at this time,” Popyrin told the diehard crowd after eking out a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 win for the ages.

“I’ve never played a match this late, played a match this long, and to have you guys on my back really helped me with that win and really helped me physically go through the match.

“I’m a bit emotional, I feel a couple of tears coming right now. I don’t know why, I think the adrenaline is kicking in.

“I’m exhausted.”

Popyrin rocketed down 31 aces and clubbed 89 winners but could not shake his long-time former junior rival.

The 23-year-old could only convert two of 14 break points all night.

“I’ve never won a baseline game with him so I knew that wasn’t the way. I had to stay with my game, play big and hope for the best,” Popyrin said.

“That was a physical battle, and a mental battle too. I had to mentally try to stay in the match, having so many break points and only breaking twice.

“That was a physical battle in the end, in that fifth set, and the work that I did in the off-season this year is paying off.”

Popyrin’s reward is a shot at American eighth seed Taylor Fritz on Thursday as the Australian wildcard chases a berth in the third round of his home slam for a third time.